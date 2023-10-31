Anne Burke Silva, 89, of Vineyard Haven, passed away suddenly, painlessly, and peacefully, on Oct. 29, 2023. She was the wife of the late Ralph Silva.

She leaves behind a large, loving family, and wonderful friends at Havenside community and beyond.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Oak Bluffs. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and more information.