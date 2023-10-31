Michael Richard Brown, 41, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly of an allergic reaction to a bee sting on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Norwood on Dec. 24, 1981, he was the son of Robert Michael and Lisa Marie (Pedersen) Brown. Mike was raised in East Walpole, where he found his passion for baseball as a young boy, playing with the Walpole Little League Program and later with the Babe Ruth League. He took his love of the game to Walpole High School, and was assigned the position of center fielder for the Rebels varsity baseball team before his graduation in 2000. Mike went on to continue his education at Massasoit Community College, pursuing his degree in criminal justice and offering his skills to the Warriors baseball program.

Mike began his career in the restaurant field at Piccola Venezia, a restaurant owned by family friends in the North End of Boston. While he enjoyed working in Boston, Mike heard the call of Martha’s Vineyard, and began spending his summers on the Island. Mike was offered a position with the Wharf Pub in Edgartown, where he perfected his craft behind the bar. After a couple of years of seasonal work, he accepted a permanent position at the Wharf, and moved to the Vineyard year-round.

It was while working at the Wharf that Mike met his future wife, Megan. On June 2, 2013, the couple celebrated their wedding with family and friends, holding a ceremony in Oak Bluffs. Mike was ecstatic to become a dad, first in 2015 by welcoming his son, Miles, and then again in 2018, welcoming his second son, Calvin. His children were the light of his life.

More recently, Mike began his career in the HVAC field, taking a job with Performance Mechanical Industries in 2018. He felt valued at work, and truly appreciated the support and camaraderie from his colleagues.

Mike loved being with his friends and family, and especially cherished the time he spent with his wife Megan and two sons, Miles and Calvin. Mike had a sincere zest for life, which he lovingly and enthusiastically shared with his two boys. He particularly enjoyed taking them fishing, snorkeling out to the sandbar, night beach trips to see the phosphorescent glow, hiking, biking through the woods, and beachcombing for sea glass and other ocean treasures. They loved his “mystery rides” that would bring them to any number of Boston sports games, amusement parks, water parks, movies, and anything else fun he could muster up. If the boys had a fun idea, he would make it happen. He was delighted to pass on his love of baseball to both his boys, volunteering as a coach whenever he could.

Mike loved. He loved life and everyone in it with his whole heart. He loved his family, and especially all his amazing nieces and nephews, playing with them until the sun went down. He loved his friends, whether they were friends he had just made or friends from elementary school. If any of them needed anything, he was there without question. Mike had the best sense of humor. He was so quick-witted, always making everyone around him laugh. He had a sparkle in his beautiful green eyes that, when combined with his bright smile, would instantly bring happiness to all.

Mike was the beloved husband of Megan Shai Brown; the loving father of Miles and Calvin Brown, both of Edgartown; the devoted son of Robert Michael and Lisa Marie (Pedersen) Brown of Walpole;

the cherished brother of Allison Amara and her husband, Lawrence, of Wrentham, Eric Brown and his wife Heather, of Walpole; and Alissa Robinson and her husband Brooks, of Mansfield. Mike is also survived by his grandmothers, Joan Pedersen of Norwood and Ethel Brown of Brighton; aunt Lynne Pedersen of Norwood; uncles Edward Brown and wife Marlene, of Watertown, and Stephen Brown of Belmont; his mother-in-law, Nancy Shai; and Skip Davis of Edgartown; his father-in-law, Raphael Shai of Oak Bluffs; his brothers-in-law, Evan Shai and his wife Jessica, of Edgartown, and Zared Shai of Oak Bluffs. Mike was the doting uncle of Cally, Dylan, Liam, Savannah, Chloe, Sonny, Soleil, and Asher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael Brown’s name may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Little League Inc., P.O. Box 2653, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.