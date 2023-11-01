Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:
First, Juli Vanderhoop with a 10/4 +45 card
Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +42 card
Third, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +35 card
Fourth, Richard Clark with a 9/4 +28 card
Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +52 card
There were a total of three 24-point hands, by Alan Michaels, Collin Evanson, and Albion Alley.
If you like cribbage, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday evening to join us. We bring food to share at 5: 30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm SHARP.