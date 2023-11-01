Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Juli Vanderhoop with a 10/4 +45 card

Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +42 card

Third, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +35 card

Fourth, Richard Clark with a 9/4 +28 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +52 card

There were a total of three 24-point hands, by Alan Michaels, Collin Evanson, and Albion Alley.

If you like cribbage, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday evening to join us. We bring food to share at 5: 30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm SHARP.