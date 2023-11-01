Poet’s Corner: ‘Gardener’

Gardener

By Don McLagan (for Laura D. Roosevelt)

Carved from the rest of all earth,

staked, planted, tended, defended,

this chosen piece of turf is your garden

and you are its god. Its sod is mindless

of your school, your degree, bank account.

It is unimpressed by your name.

But the garden knows

the touch of your hands,

your fingers in its soil. Rhubarb,

asparagus, chives tended year after year

like children with birthdays.

Tomatoes, arugula, beans fostered

with the same love, while knowing

they will leave at the end of the year.

In this garden, you are the intimate

god of elbows and knees. Of fingers

that probe and plant. Of hands

that stain with soil, the rot of compost,

the nourishment of manure. The god

of backaches from bending, chipped

nails from digging and scratches

from weeding.

You have carved this turf

from the rest of all earth,

made it your garden. Now

it attends and feeds you,

keeps you safe from all

that is not this garden.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.