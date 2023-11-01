Tisbury: Giving tips, Summit on Aging, library clubs, Art of Conservation, and Committee on Hunger

Heard on Main Street: Separation of church and state is to protect God from the government, not government from God.

Thank you, Abbie McGrath. You not only have a wonderful singing voice, but I greatly admire your writing voice. I thank you for the Essay you gave us in last week’s paper.

Why should we tip someone for baking a cake or cooking a pizza? The business should name the price, and I then buy what I am willing to pay for. A tip is for service beyond the item purchased. Who gets these odd tips I am supposed to pay because I chose to patronize that business? Does the pizza tip go to the guy who put the pizza in the box?

The Neighborhood Convention invites you to this month’s luncheon meeting, at the Federated Church in Edgartown, 11 am on Tuesday, Nov 7. Bring a sack lunch; drinks will be provided. Learn about “The Bat Crisis, and How You Can Help” with Luanne Johnson of BiodiversityWorks. All are welcome.

I didn’t know that you can safely label things for the freezer using multisurface painter’s tape, because it doesn’t curl up and fall off in a cold freezer. That is also why I like freezer bags with a label to write on.

Speaking of the freezer: The freezer temperature should be around 0°, and the temperature in the refrigerator should be just below 40°. My refrigerator from Crane’s is set at the “coldest” setting, and is still several degrees above that in both fridge and freezer spaces. This appliance is not even one year old.

Healthy Aging MV invites you to a Community Summit on Aging on Tuesday, Nov 14, at the Grange in West Tisbury, from noon to 6 pm. Free and open to the public (but you must register to attend). Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be served. Topics cover how to have fun on your aging journey, six priorities for an age-friendly Island, trends for the next 10 years, and what we can do about aging policies. For more, call 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or email Cindy Trish, director, at ctrish@hamv.org.

The West Tisbury library offers a weekly Canasta Club at 3 pm, and Quilting Circle from 6 to 7:30 pm, on Wednesdays. All are welcome. You can also enjoy a free Ballroom/Swing Dance lesson on the first Saturday of the month at 11:45 am. No sign-up needed.

The Oak Bluffs library offers tech help; call 508-693-9433, ext. 406, for a time on a Saturday between 10 am and noon. Be inspired: See “Art of Conservation: Hope and Climate Action,” on display through November; this is work by awardwinning students in the art and writing contest of the Vineyard Conservation Society. Getting your home ready for winter? Join the “Community Climate Discussion” on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 am at the Oak Bluffs library. Register at 508-693-9433 for free cooking class, held 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19; space is limited. You can also learn about “Sign Languages in America,” from 5 to 6:30pm, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and practice ASL on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 pm (enter at rear of building).

The Oak Bluffs library wants your books. Donate from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 18. Reference or technical books should be no more than three years old.

Give thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides Thanksgiving dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check today to Family to Family, and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Phil Wallis today. Best wishes tomorrow to Emma Wajda and Maura Valley. Saturday belongs to Lena Hanschka. Sam Myers celebrates on Monday. Happy birthday on Tuesday to Buffy Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: The world is a scary place if you believe it is. The world is a beautiful place, whether you believe it or not.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.