The Chilmark library hosts an art exhibit by Vineyard Independence Partnership (VIP) members. VIP collaborates with individuals with other abilities, their families, and friends, and provides a variety of opportunities for people of all ages on Martha’s Vineyard. The artwork will include paintings, drawings, and other media art. Mingle with the artists, and purchase a one-of-a-kind piece of art to take home. Friday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.