Chilmark: Ed Pierce, off-road biking tour, Pathways Arts, and artist Bruce MacNelly

I listen to podcasts and the radio on weekend mornings while doing inside-the-house chores. Sometimes I hear things that I want to puzzle over with someone. My brain doesn’t retain exact quotes. I remember the topic was thinking about the experience of living, and what we want most deeply is to experience life in a way that has meaning and purpose, where we find a sense of belongingness and agency.

A few hours later, I learned the reason my beloved friend Ed Pierce wasn’t at Pizza Night on Tuesday, or Thursday lunch at Howes House. They say Ed died in his sleep on Halloween.

Ed was a kind and wise friend who helped me practice conversation. He answered many questions, and taught me how to heat the house with a wood stove. He taught me how to be independent and connected to family. He taught me that generations can continue to manage land. I don’t know his age. Didn’t know him in any of his professional capacities. I knew him as someone I looked forward to seeing. I deeply admired his kindness, caring, and the way he generously shared his tremendous wisdom and sense of humor.

Last month, his email inviting us to the Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard’s annual meeting at Bill Roman’s barn said, “There’ll be a lite potluck, haggis, shortbread, etc. Not too ‘lite’! Can you and your mom come?” We missed it.

I am heartbroken.

I find comfort in reading, and in our well-worn copy of Emerson’s “The Conduct of Life,” written in 1871, found, “Our chief want in life, is somebody who shall make us do what we can. This is the service of a friend. With him, we are easily great. There is a sublime attraction in him to whatever virtue is in us. How he flings wide the doors of existence! What questions we ask of him! What an understanding we have! How few words are needed!”

“Ask what is best in our experience, and we shall say, a few pieces of plain dealing with wise people.”

Ed showed me the riches and gifts that lived in him, and in doing so woke those parts in me. My heart is broken, and I need to be gentle with myself.

A week or so ago I reached out to my neighbor, professional mountain biker and former Olympian Mary Mcconeloug, asking for help with a gravel bike. Mary not only helped with the mechanics, but offered to help me with a training program. I said yes. I have a long way to go, but it feels possible.

Last weekend Mary and her professional mountain biker husband, Mike Broderick, hosted a 20- to 30-mile gravel and mountain Island adventure tour for intermediate and advanced riders. It was mainly off-road. Their next one is Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 am (rain date Dec. 3), and will be 25 to 35 miles. They fully cater the event, with healthy snacks, beverages, and a post-ride meal. Rides begin and end in Vineyard Haven.

The Yard welcomes back Ugandan dancer, educator, and musician Godfrey Muwulya for its East African Dance and Drumming Program. Godfrey will be in residence on Martha’s Vineyard Nov. 6 to 15, to teach East African Dance and Drumming to fourth and fifth graders at five different schools on the Island. Students will perform together for their teachers, families, and the general public to showcase their new skills at the M.V. Performing Arts Center on Nov. 15. Sadly his Adult Movement classes on Nov. 11 at 11 am at Slough Farm sold out before I could confirm a friend was interested in going with me. All levels are welcome! Admission is at the door. For info and to register visit bit.ly/Yard_EADance. (Note to self: Slough Farm has nice events, and they sell out quickly.)

On Friday, Nov. 10, Godfrey returns, for the third time, to Pathways Arts’ fall and winter home at the Chilmark Tavern. After Godfrey’s performance, he will lead a dance class for all ages. He will be accompanied by Rick Bausman and the Sliptime Band (guitars, bass, and drums), plus the Milokan Drummers — Roberta Kirn, Banker White, Bruce MacNelly, Luke Lafaber, Rick Bausman, Jude Villa, Mark Hurwitz, Brian Weiland, and others.

Tuesday Pizza Night continues at the Chilmark Church at 6 pm.

Pathways have opened at the Chilmark Tavern, and Tuesdays are for writing. The season starts in person and on Zoom on Nov. 14, with Bill Eville, the editor of the Vineyard Gazette, 7:30 pm to 9 pm. Bill’s book “Washed Ashore: Family, Fatherhood, and Finding Home on Martha’s Vineyard” was published in May 2023. His writing has been featured in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, “This American Life,” and “The Moth,” among many other outlets. He lives in West Tisbury with his wife, Cathlin, and children Hardy and Pickle.

Pathways Gallery will hang Bruce MacNelly’s work on Nov. 10. MacNelly will present an artist talk on Sunday, Nov. 19. He will speak about his unique approach to collage work, and plans to lead a workshop on his concept. The date of the workshop is to be determined.

I know we are surrounded by grief and dreadful news, and I’ve seen the power of gentleness to stop violence.

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” —Martin Luther King

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.