Edgartown: College applications, Musical Revue, World Market, Met Opera, and Ukulele Jam

Ok. We are officially into deep fall here. The temperatures have gone down. Outside water and showers are being turned off and drained. And we turned the clocks back this weekend. It will maybe be a little lighter in the morning when that alarm goes off, but those dark, late afternoons? I don’t like them. But I will try to make the best of it.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Sarah Connolly and Johnny La Sagna on Nov. 7, Patty Culkins on Nov. 9, Jameson Whitmarsh on Nov. 10, and Deneen Convery on Nov. 11.

I received word that l’Etoile is open for a couple of more weeks, Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 pm. Its last night is Saturday, Nov. 18. If you are looking to get out and enjoy a fun community gathering place, maybe try l’Etoile a try before it closes.

Community members and friends are invited to the First Baptist Church Harvest Supper on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 6:30 pm, at the First Baptist Parish House on William Street in Vineyard Haven. Make reservations by calling 508-693-1539 or 508-246-1729. Enjoy a turkey dinner with a beverage and pie for $18. Takeout options are available.

Do you need help with college applications? You can find it at the Oak Bluffs library on Nov. 10, between 1 and 4 pm. Join children’s and young adult librarian Michelle for individualized college application support. Sign up for a 45-minute session. Preregistration is required. Slots are available on a first-come basis.

Prior to becoming a librarian, Michelle spent 10 years doing college access work, which included helping students through the college application process. Following this work, Michelle spent four years as a guidance counselor at MVRHS. Michelle has a post-master’s certificate in college admissions counseling from Suffolk University.

The Wicked Good Musical Revue is back at the M.V. Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 pm and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 pm. The musical director is David Behnke, and musicians and singers include Peter Boak, Molly Sturges, Brian Weiland, David Behnke, Emma Burt, Jenny Friedman, Katherine Reid, Ken Romero, and Aidan Weiland.

The Word Market Holiday Pop-Up Shop is once again at the Capawock Theatre during the days for your holiday shopping — or just to shop for yourself. It features crafts from around the world, and supports four Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally.

Enjoy the Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” at the Edgartown library on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Per their write-up, “This delightful 2010 Metropolitan Opera production of Donizetti’s giddy comedy boasts a wonderful cast, including Anna Netrebko and Matthew Polenzani. In the title role, John Del Carlo quite literally stops the show. James Levine conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. The traditional production is from Otto Schenk. In Italian with English subtitles. The opera runs approximately 3 hours, including intermission. All adults are welcome. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.”

When I listed activities for littles at the Edgartown library last week, I missed the drop-in Play-Doh group that happens on Tuesdays from 10:30 am to noon in the Children’s Room. Who doesn’t love Play-Doh?

There is also a ukulele jam session at the Edgartown library on Nov. 14, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. These sessions happen every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Bring your own ukulele or other stringed instrument, but some extra ukes will also be available.

My little girl is off on her next adventure this week. This time Amelia is heading to Australia for a few months. I’m not going to lie. This one is a wee bit harder on me than her past adventures have been. Australia seems like it’s a world away. But I’m muddling through, trying to not make my worries her worries. She’s an adventurer for sure. I’m going to miss her like crazy.

Remember that this weekend, Nov. 11 specifically, marks Veteran’s Day. Thank you to all our veterans who have served our country. Your service is appreciated.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.