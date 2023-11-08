Poet’s Corner: Two Haikus about Daylight Savings Time

Time to set the clocks

back — and the Samaritans

hotline on speed dial.

—Michael Oliveira and Donald Nitchie

..setting the clock back

..a welcome to the darkness

..as if i need help

—Michael Oliveira

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

Donald Nitchie’s poetry has been published by Cape Cod Review, Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas, and “The Further Shore: Exploring Cape Cod and the Islands Through Poetry” (2021). For the past several years he has led Poetry Drop In, in-class writing sessions through the Island libraries — check their calendars. He lives in Chilmark.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.