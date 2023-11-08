Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023

Aquinnah

Nov. 1, Douglas K. Fitts sold 0 Oxcart Road to Shari A. Levitan, trustee of Love This Beach Realty Trust, for $200,000.

Nov. 2, Ezra Palmer and Jane H. Hammerslough sold 7 Tar Barrel Road to Barry P. Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, and Donna Sullivan for $1,800,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 31, David A. Braga and Sandra L. Braga sold 241 Meetinghouse Way to David A. Braga and Sandra L. Braga, trustees of 241 Meetinghouse Realty Trust for $100.

Oct. 31, Paul G. Woodhouse, trustee of Paul G. Woodhouse Fourth Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, and Katrina B. Woodhouse, trustee of Katrina B. Woodhouse Fourth Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, sold 6 Adams Way to Katama House West LLC for $1,780,000.

Oct. 31, Katherine Grace Welch, trustee of Katherine Grace Welch Trust, sold 95 School St. to Michael C. Pajolek, Lisa G. Pajolek, and John Garrity Flynn, trustees of Lisa G. Pajolek 2018 Revocable Trust and Michael G. Pajolek 2018 Revocable Trust, for $4,400,000.

Oct. 31, Theresa A. Collins sold 24 Pulpit Lane to MB MVY LLC for $1,998,500.

Nov. 1, Dean D. Grant and Doreen F. Grant sold 55 The Boulevard to 55 The Blvd LLC for $2,832,000.

Nov. 1, Michael Iacobucci and Elizabeth Iacobucci sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 202 Week 20 to Brian P. Sullivan for $1,200.

Nov. 1, RJ Farrar and Deborah M. Farrar, trustees of Farrar Family Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Units 457 and 458 Week 33 to Jonathan Matthew McGee for $35,000.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 312 Week 21 to Ellise Lamotte for $7,000.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Truste, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 459 and 463 Week 29 to Eileen Morris and Walter J. Morris for $37,840.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Truste, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 15 to Jerome Paul Macdonald Jr. and Barbara Eileen Macdonald for $3,333.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Truste, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 203 Week 33 to Kelly A. Coye and Stephen J. Coye for $23,999.99.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Truste, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 505 Week 22 to Diana L. Ricitelli and Salvatore Ricitelli Jr. for $7,500.

Nov. 2, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Truste, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 512 Week 39 to Kara Decato-Flaherty and Bryan Flaherty for $7,002.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 30, Paul E. Murphy and Kimberly Murphy sold 33 Menahan St. to Sonya Johnston, trustee of Sonya Johnston Living Trust, for $1,185,000.

Nov. 3, Nathaniel F. Brady and Tracy L. Brady sold 47 Tuckernuck Ave. to Kyira A. Harris and Kamal Khary Harris for $1,400,000.

Oct. 31, Nancy K. Newman, trustee of Nancy K. Newman Revocable Trust, sold 36R Pulpit Rock Road to Alkem LLC for $3,350,000.

Nov. 3, Monte J. Bizzarro sold 11 Strawberry Lane to Strawberry Lane Family Ventures LLC for $1,350,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 31, Allen J. Green, trustee of Allen J. Green Revocable Trust, and Christie A. Cooper, trustee of Christie A. Coon Revocable Trust, sold 96 Algonquin Ave. to Elizabeth Janey Hoof Jay, formerly known as Elizabeth J. Hoof, and William McGinley Jay for $2,800,000.

Oct. 31, Sarah Lewis Delaney sold 57 Colonial Drive to Carlos Deoliveira for $580,000.

Nov. 3, Chappaquonsett LLC sold 690 Chappaquonsett Road to Chris Wilson, trustee of Seven Nine Four Chappaquonsett Road Realty Trust, for $5,975,000.

Nov.3, Colleen O’Donnell, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Holding Trust, sold 794 Chappaquonsett Road to Chris Wilson, trustee of Seven Nine Four Chappaquonsett Road Realty Trust, for $17,925,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 31, Mary B. Lawlor sold 33 Hidden Village Road to Matthew J. Millard and Jacqueline Lee Millard for $1,325,000.

Nov. 3, Marie A. Luck, trustee of Marie A. Luck 2017 Family Trust, sold 88 Pin Oak Circle to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $100,000.