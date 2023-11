Zaylon Magalhaes Ribeiro



Milene Cristine R. Magalhaes and Reuber Magalhaes Pereira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Zaylon Magalhaes Ribeiro, on Nov. 9, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Saylon weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Tara Stalovic

Gordana Stalovic and Nikola Stalovic of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Tara Stalovic, on Nov. 8, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Tara weighed 7 pounds, 8.1 ounces.