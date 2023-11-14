Cribbage Club results

Twenty-three members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown Wednesday evening to play six games of cribbage, against six opponents. The results are as follows:

First, Kathy Kinsman with a 13/6 +134 (congrats on a grand slam-perfect card)

Second, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +53

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +15 card

Fourth, Doug Werther with a 8/4 +36 card

Fifth, Sharon Barba with a 8/4 +02 card

Sixth, David Pothier with a 8/3 +57 card

There were two 24-point hands: Dick Kelly and David Pothier. There were a total of 12 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). There were three flushes in the crib, by Roy Scheffer, Ed Montesion, and Sharon Barba.

Please come and join us at the American Legion Hall any Wednesday. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm, SHARP!