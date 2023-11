Books, books, and more books. It’s so comforting to know that there are so many wonderful books out there to read, and on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library is holding a book sale organized by the Friends of the Library. You’ll find new or near-new hardcover and softcover adult and children’s books, cookbooks, books related to the Vineyard, and oversize paperbacks, along with puzzles to purchase. Psst — books make great gifts for the holidays.