Sauerkraut has some important secrets, which you’ll learn in this hands-on fermentation workshop with Laurisa Rich at the Chilmark library. Sauerkraut is rich in enzymes and fiber, and contains live lactobacilli and beneficial microbes that improve digestion and the growth of healthy bowel flora. Bring a quart-size wide-mouth glass canning jar, knife, cutting board, and bowl. The library will supply everything else. Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to register.