Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays

Vineyard Artisans Festivals

Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 am to 4 pm

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am to 4 pm

Agricultural Hall (Nov.) and Grange Hall (Dec.), West Tisbury

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists at the Vineyard Artisans festival. There is something for everyone, including fine art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. For details, visit​​ vineyardartisans.com.

Oak Bluffs Tree Lighting



Saturday, Nov. 25, 6 to 7:30 pm

Healey Square

Celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Oak Bluffs decorated tree in Healey Square. Grab some hot chocolate, candy from Enchanted Chocolates, and other refreshments, then put on reindeer antlers and enjoy hearing carols and seeing the town center light up for the holidays. For more information, visit obamv.com.

Featherstone’s 21st Annual Holiday Gift Show

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 to 4 pm

30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org.

World Market Holiday Shop

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 am to 6 pm

Capawock Theatre, Vineyard Haven

Enjoy a holiday pop-up shop in a historic theater that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It features crafts from around the world, including Africa, Haiti, India, Palestine, and Peru. The market supports Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. To learn more, visit worldmarketmondays.org.

Gatchell Holiday Lights

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm

County Road, Oak Bluffs

For about 45 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair

Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 am to 4 pm

Aquinnah Town Hall

Shop for unique gifts and stocking stuffers, including wampum jewelry, origami cards, Native American crafts, knitted items, candles, fabric items, mosaic tiles, ocean jewelry, Aquinnah bottled clay, and more. A craft table will also be available for making ornaments and cards. For updates, visit facebook.com/aquinnahartisans.

Island Community Chorus’ Holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 pm

Old Whaling Church, Edgartown

Get into the holiday spirit with a “Sing We Joyous!” concert from members of the Island Community Chorus, along with director William Peek. The repertoire ranges from America to Europe and to Africa. It will include familiar Handel and Bach music, a Christmas spiritual song, a jazzy Hanukkah piece, and much more. For details, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.

42nd Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 10

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse, a parade, a dog show, store specials, and much more. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Illuminate Mytoi

Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, 4 to 6:30 pm

Dike Road, Chappaquiddick

Experience the magic of the season in a self-guided walk through a beautiful, luminary-lit garden, which is maintained by the Trustees of Reservations. Along the way, you can write a message expressing a holiday wish or a hope for the coming year, then tie it to the winding bridge to share it with others. Hot cocoa will be served. Register at thetrustees.org/mytoi.

Elves Faire

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 am to 2 pm

Federated Church, Edgartown

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. For more information, email hello@plumhillschool.com or call 508-696-7701.

‘There is no Room in the Inn’ Crèche Displays

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 to 4 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 am to 2 pm

Federated Church, Edgartown

View over 40 miniature nativity scenes from around the world that range in style from crystal figures to whimsical characters. Children can take home an activity page that can be colored and cut out to make a nativity scene. There will also be a silent auction in the lobby by Habitat for Humanity for items donated to them. For details, visit federatedchurchmv.org or call 508-627-4421.

M.V. Family Chorus’ 22nd Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 pm

Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. For those who want to join the chorus, there are rehearsals on Wednesdays at the Charter School from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. For details, visit bewellsing.com/events or email roberta@bewellsing.com.