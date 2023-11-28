Walter R. Eglinas (“Terry”) of Williston, Fla., formerly of the Vineyard, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. He was 80.

Born on June 1, 1943, in Oak Bluffs, he was the son of Richard J. Eglinas and Mary J. White Eglinas. Terry grew up in Hartford, Mich. and Dania, Fla.; and on the Vineyard.

As a teen he went to school in Hollywood, Fla., and spent summers on the Vineyard with his grandmother, Mary C. White. He started college, then joined the Army and served in Vietnam.

Terry returned to complete his bachelor’s degree in 1970 at Florida Atlantic University. After college, he moved to the Vineyard permanently. He started working for his uncles in the “family business,” White Brothers Construction, and remained a driving force in the company until he retired in 2015.

He loved to tinker with wood, and painted beautiful flowers and landscapes on canvas.

Terry and Carol built a home on the Island, and spent several summers there, then headed south for the winter. Traveling was a passion they shared, and they made many memorable trips together.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by four uncles, Joseph White, George White, Albie White, and Lester White. He is survived by his wife. Carol Neff; his sister, Sheryl Ryland, husband Keith; daughter Mary Beth Baptiste, partner Paul; son, Jason Neff, and wife Carina, niece Taj O’Sullivan and family; his Aunt Katie White Mazza; and by many cousins and friends.

His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes kept with Carol, to be spread on the Island in a favorite place.

In his memory, he would like everyone to smile, and remember a good time you shared.