Poet’s Corner: ‘Crash Course’

Crash Course

By Liz Posen

When I realized my daughter

was going to college

really leaving

not like an extended sleepover

I worried to near panic

that I had not given her

essential life lessons

and embarked on a crash course.

“Was she aware of the danger of combining water and electricity?”

My daughter said she was glad I told her this

as she had been planning to throw

her hair dryer into the bathtub.

“How about not wearing billowing clothes near an open flame?”

“What flame, since you never taught me to cook?”

she replied, rolling her eyes.

“Well, did she know never to help move furniture

for a stranger with a van?”!

“Mom,” she said, “I saw that movie.”

Reluctantly I stopped then

recognizing defeat

seeing I was way too late

knowing, with sudden clarity and pain

that I could no longer protect her

and possibly never really did

hoping she would forgive me in time.

Liz Pozen is a poet, an artist, and a retired psychotherapist.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.