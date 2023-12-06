Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Samantha Burns with a 10/5 +64 card

Second, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +58 card

Third, George Giosmas with a 10/5 +46 card

Fourth, Robert Hakenson with a 10/5 +40 card

Fifth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +64 card

There were a total of six skunks, a game lost by more than 30 points. There was only one 24-point hand.

Please come and check us out! We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.