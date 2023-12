Fire cider is a folk recipe with countless variations. Aside from apple cider vinegar and honey, fire cider recipes can include horseradish, ginger, turmeric, citrus, and herbs. Itis also a natural remedy for the flu and common cold, and it supports digestion, warms the body, and boosts immunity. Learn to make fire cider, and stay healthy this winter. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to register for this class. Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 pm, at the Chilmark library.