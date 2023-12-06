Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 27 – Dec. 1, 2023

Edgartown

Nov. 30, Emily Mead sold 55 Pinehurst Road to Jennifer Stillman and Jonathan Stillman for $1,575,000.

Nov. 30, MV Troika LLC sold 8 Tuthill Lane to MV Tut LLC for $10,922,400.

Nov. 30, MV Troika LLC sold 27 Braleys Way to MV Tut LLC for $9,577,600.

Dec. 1, Justin T. Nonemaker, trustee of Justin T. Nonemaker Revocable Trust, and Chelsey B. Nonemaker, trustee of Chelsey B. Nonemaker Revocable Trust, sold 16 Mill St. to Chad Verdi and Michelle Verdi for $3,200,000.

Dec. 1, Ricardo J. Kealy and Marianne E. Kealy sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 358 Week 44 to Michele Chiles-Hickman for $1,500.

Dec. 1, Brenda E. Willette, Jeffrey Quinn, and the Estate of Josephine A. Linton sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 202 Week 24 to Roger Peace for $8,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 29, Annis P. Freeman sold 50 Nashawena Park to Brooke Daniels for $1,512,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 28, Brian C. Murphy and the Estate of Jo Ann Murphy sold 160 Spring Hill Road to Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 160 Spring Hill Road Trust, for $1,045,000.