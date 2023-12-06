‘Season’s Greetings!’ from Rise

“Season’s Greetings!” is a beloved annual holiday show that benefits the Rise Above Access program. This festive production includes the entire company dancing in a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip-hop. There are two performances on the same day at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be sold at the door on show day. General admission is $25. Tickets for children 10 and under are $20. For details, email info@risevpa.com, or call 508-693-2262. Sunday, Dec. 10, at 11 am and 4 pm.