A hearty thanks from Oak Bluffs

To the Editor:

The Oak Bluffs Association would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who helped make Light Up Oak Bluffs so special and memorable. We would like to publicly thank our sponsors, Friends of Oak Bluffs and Martha’s Vineyard Bank, for helping finance the event. Also, the boots on the ground, like the O.B. Fire, O.B. Police, O.B. Highway and O.B. Parks Departments, as well as Jardin Mahoney for donating the tree. Thanks to the O.B. Select Board for approving the activities around the tree lighting, and to Odin Green-Beach, who lit the tree this year!

Special thanks to OBA members who came together to entertain and delight the Oak Bluffs community and visitors, with businesses that make the town come alive. This year, hats off to Stefanie Wolf Designs for sponsoring the reindeer antlers that have become an annual tradition, and creating the Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, sure to be continued next year. Thanks to Jason Mead and the Rockland Trust team for handing out light-up necklaces and popcorn, Erin Tiernan from Basics for candy canes, and Sofie Green and Ashley (elves) from Island Outfitters, who assisted the visit of Santa (Elliot Hoag) to the square.

Thank you to Kharma Finley-Wallace for bringing us the Vineyard Gazette table of goodies, and designing this year’s poster and social media, and to Kathleen Cowley for organizing the Reindeer Games for kids in Ocean Park with coach Lisa Knight, and for all the delicious sweet treats provided by Enchanted Chocolates. Offshore Ale Co. hosted cookie decorating, so thanks to Bill and Sue Honeycutt and staff. Thanks to Santoro Hospitality Group, there was hot cocoa that was lovingly prepared by Pawnee House owners Deb and Alex Cohen, and poured by their moms with the help of volunteers Lani Goldthorpe and Karen Johnson.

Special thanks to all our holiday musical performers, Ally and Paryss, Brian Weiland and Company, and Seán McMahon and Rose Guerin for caroling with the crowd. Big thanks to Bruce and Laura at Sonnyside Carriage Rides, for the horse-drawn carriage experience on Circuit Ave., along with volunteers Deb Dolliver and Linda Wannamaker.

Thanks to Jessica Johns and the children from the Oak Bluffs School for creating beautiful holiday art displayed in the windows of the Corner Store, courtesy of Luke DeBettencourt. Thank you to OBA member and designer Linda Bryant for hand-lettering all the OBA member ornaments that hung on this year’s tree. We are grateful to the supporting businesses, like Holiday Open Market and the artisans, the Strand Theatre, and to Linda Jean’s Restaurant for Breakfast with Santa, all adding to the weekend celebration.

The Oak Bluffs Association appreciates all the businesses that make this time of year special by staying open for the community to shop local. Happy Holidays to all, and peace in the New Year.

Billie Jean Sullivan

Oak Bluffs Association