Vineyard Reality

By Joan Noëldechen

Every day

Appearing in the sand

Or on the trail

Seemed so surreal

I could not tell

If it was all a dream

Or something constantly changing.

I came home,

But I was not living

In the world.

Joan Noëldechen is a former resident of West Tisbury who has been writing poetry for more than 44 years.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.