Farm Neck Foundation announces its 2023 grants

The board of directors at the Farm Neck Foundation has announced its 2023 grant awards. The total amount being awarded to organizations Islandwide is $101,076.

Farm Neck Foundation is an independent corporation founded in 1979 by Farm Neck Golf Club to provide charitable assistance for the Island community.

Some of the recipients of the largest awards were SailMV, awarded $10,000 for the purchase of a new Yamaha outboard; Misty Meadows, $10,000 for medical costs for rescued animals; Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, $8,000 to purchase a new projector for the theater; and Island Grown Initiative, $13,900 to purchase a new spreader.

Other grants went to Second Chance Animal Rescue, the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, the Martha’s Vineyard Ocean Academy, the MV Times’ own Islanders Write, the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club, Friends of Sengekontacket, Lagoon Pond Association, Circuit Arts, and the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group.

Detailed information on the grants, and the projects they support, is available at farmneck.net.