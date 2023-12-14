Two firefighters injured in O.B. blaze

A fire that spread through a commercial building and multiple vehicles in Oak Bluffs Wednesday night resulted in injury to two firefighters and extensive property damage.

Around 9:15 pm Wednesday, Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS were dispatched to a property on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd, where fire officials believe a fire originating from the engine compartment of a work van had spread to a wood-sided building and an adjacent car.

Two Oak Bluffs firefighters sustained injuries at the scene and were transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for evaluation. They were released soon after with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Four individuals present at the commercial property at the time escaped without injury and were assisted by the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

Both cars were destroyed and the building which housed multiple businesses, including two other vehicles suffered extensive damage, Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times Thursday morning.

Due to the layout of the structure, which has voids in between separate commercial spaces, the blaze spread quickly through the building.

“It took a while to chase the fire down and make sure the fire was completely extinguished,” Wirtz said.

The second alarm fire required mutual assistance from Oak Bluffs Police, Tisbury and Edgartown Fire Departments, and Edgartown Police. The Oak Bluffs building inspector and Eversource also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared shortly after 1 am.