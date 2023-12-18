Protect the Island’s fresh water

To the Editor:

Thanks again to Abbie McGrath for your essay a few weeks ago reminding us of the dangers that companies don’t warn us about, such as the known carcinogen PFAS. Of course, even though we may forget exactly why, we did deprive our babies of Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The frightening thing is that we know but still talk about using the dangerous artificial turf that our school kids will fall on and slide across, grinding bits into the bodies and uniforms we then wash and unthinkingly dump that water right into the ground. All this while the rains also wash the problem directly from the turf into our single source aquifer. You do know that means into the only fresh water on the island, right?

And here I was just thinking all the issues in our world off Island were frightening.

Kay Mayhew

Vineyard Haven