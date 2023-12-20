Ramiro Macedo Alves

Débora Macedo and Ramiro Alves of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Ramiro Macedo Alves, born on Dec. 13, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ramiro weighed 6 pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Luka Velkov

Liljana Velkova and Mitko Velkov of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Luka Velkov, on Dec. 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luka weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Elise Abigail Goodwin

Allyson Goodwin and Myles Goodwin of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Elise Abigail Goodwin, on Dec. 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elise weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Ayla Prata

Erislainy Prata and Joao Prata of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Prata, on Dec. 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ayla weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.