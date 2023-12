On Wednesday, 20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Roger Thomas with a 10/5 +35 card

Second, Dick Kelly with a 10/5 -25 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +79 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +67 card

Fifth, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +48 card

There were no 24-point hands this week.

We will be playing next week, so come check us out! We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP!