Edgartown: Interactive ‘Elf’ movie, Jingle Bell run, and church services

We’re about a week out from Christmas, and as I write, the only present I want is heading this way overnight. My boy is scheduled to arrive on the Island sometime tomorrow, and I am beside myself with excitement. I’m like a kid in a candy store, as they say. It’s weird to only see my kid once a year. I think I need to make some changes so that I see him more often. Maybe a spring trip to Arizona is in order.

I’ve been doing my Christmas shopping over the past week. Shopping local this year, which I like. But really the kids want money. The adults don’t really need much. So I’m just shopping for the sake of shopping, I think. It helps put me in the holiday mood. I’m also gathering up some stuff for Amelia, as we will have a little Christmas celebration when she returns from Australia. Even though money is the best gift, I still feel like they should have some stuff to open under the tree. And of course, they get Santa’s gifts as well. I just love a tree with presents under it.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Claire Crowell and Brenda Perry on Dec. 21, Jason Davey, Deborah DeBettencourt, and Fran Agnoli on Dec. 22, Kelly Hess on Dec. 23, and Christy Edwards on Dec. 24.

The West Tisbury library is offering an interactive presentation of the movie “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 22, at 1 pm. Goody bag and script will be provided for those who want to participate. Costumes or pajamas are welcomed.

The Edgartown School is holding its Jingle Bell run Friday morning at 8:30. Expect costumes and fun as they participate in their monthly fun run!

The Edgartown library is closed on Dec. 25 and 26 for the holiday. Its normal activities pick up again on Dec. 27. It will also be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s.

The Edgartown Federated Church has its regular Sunday morning family service at 10 am on Dec. 24. And then it will be having a candlelight service at 5 pm on Sunday evening in the Meetinghouse.

St. Andrew’s Church will have three services on Sunday. The only morning service will be at 9 am, with an evening family service at 4 pm, and a night service at 9:45 pm. It will also be offering a Christmas Day service at 9 am on Dec. 25.

The First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven will also have its regular service at 10:30 am on Sunday the 24th, with a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 pm, with candlelight and caroling.

News and events are quiet this week as we roll into Christmas, so there’s not much to write about this week. There seems to be a fair amount of sad news here on our little Island lately, which is always hard, but even more so during the holidays. I hope everyone is able to find the magic of Christmas, and spend it with family and friends. For those spending the first holiday without someone you love, for those struggling with hardship and difficulties, for those struggling with anything during this season, please know that others are thinking of you. Reach out to friends or family if you can. I wish everyone joy and peace, now and always. Merry Christmas.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.