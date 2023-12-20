Vineyard swimmers win big in Barnstable

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity swim team took home the win against Barnstable during a swim meet on Friday, Dec. 15.

The girls took a comeback victory with an 84-79 win, and the boys won 92-40.

This is the first league meet the girls have won since the 2020–21 swim season.

The girls started off the evening with the 200 medley relay. The A team, consisting of senior captain Olympia Hall, junior captain Sylvia Carroll, junior Paula Gesche, and Nora Motahari, placed second with a 2:21.86 time. On the B team, seventh grader Maybeline Brown, sophomore Leah Debettencourt, freshman Leah Thomson, and eighth grader Nora Duncheva placed in third with a 2:49 time. In the C team, seventh grader Adele Stearns, freshman Caylie Whitney, freshman Zoe Treitman, and seventh grader Emmy Treitman placed fifth, with a time of 3:13.99.

For the boys, A team senior captain Emmett Silva, senior captain Simon Hammarlund, senior captain Andy Carr, and junior Kaua DeAssis took first place with a 2:00.29 time. On the B team, sophomore Grady Stalgren, junior Anthony Pruciano, sophomore Ronan Mullin, and seventh grader Moses Thomson placed third, with a 2:19.14 time.

In the 200-meter freestyle, Paula Gesche took first, with a 2:13.52 time for the girls, followed by seventh graders Charlotte Knapp in fifth at 3:20.16 and Alexa Sawers in sixth at 3:32.50. For the boys, Andy Carr was first at 2:12.72, followed by Simon Hammarlund in third at 2:28.28.

In the boys 200 meter individual medley, Emmett Silva swam a personal best of 2:35.24, followed by Grady Stalgren swimming 2:41.32 for second place, and Moses Thomson at 3:02.89 for fourth.

In the girls 50-meter freestyle, Olympia Hall swam 29.16 for second, Sylvia Carroll swam 30.40 for third, and Maybeline Brown swam 35.22 for fifth. In the boys 50-meter freestyle, Kaua DeAssis won first at 25.02, followed by Ronan Mullin at second with a personal best of 26.79, and Philip Pruciano swam 33.92 for fifth.

In the girls 100-meter butterfly, Nora Motahari won second at 1:39.45, followed by Leah Debettencourt at 2:00.81 in third, both with personal best times. For the boys, Ronan Mullin swam 1:04.56 for first, and Andy Carr swam 1:05.80 for second.

For the girls 100-meter freestyle, Sylvia Carroll won second at 1:06.33, Nora Duncheva placed fourth with 1:21.82, and Caylie Whitney was fifth at 1:35.57, a personal best. For the boys, Emmett Silva won first at 1:02.00, Moses Thomson was third at 1:15, and Philip Pruciano was fourth with a personal best of 1:22.00.

In the girls 500-meter freestyle, Leah Thomson won second at 8:22.12, Zoe Treitman won third with 8:42.56, and Emmy Treitman won fourth at 9:08.

The girls had three 200-meter freestyle relays. A team of Paula Gesche, Nora Motahari, Sylvia Carroll, and Olympia Hall finished second with 2:02.72. The B team of Leah Debettencourt, Zoe Treitman, Alexa Sawers, and Leah Thomson was third with 2:37.08. The C team of Adele Stearns, Emmy Treitman, Caylie Whitney, and Charlotte Knapp was fourth with 2:39.12. The boys 200-meter freestyle relay A team of Ronan Mullin, Andy Carr, Emmett Silva, and Kaua DeAssis won first with 1:47.00.

In the 100-meter backstroke, Olympia Hall swam a personal best of 1:14.77 and took first place. Alexa Sawers finished with 1:51.47 in third place, and Charlotte Knapp swam 1:52.31 to take fourth. Grady Staglren, with a personal best of 1:12.84, finished first for the boys, followed by Anthony Pruciano’s 1:33.08 in third.

In the girls 100-meter breaststroke, Paula Gresche finished first with 1:20.00, Maybeline Browne finished fourth with 1:41.14, and Emmy Treitman finished fifth with 1:54.76. Simon Hammarlund won second for the boys at 1:18.64.

In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the girls A team of Motahari, Debettencourt, Duncheva, and Maybeline Brown finished at 5:07.65, and won first. The B team of Leah Thomson, Zoe Treitman, Caylie Whitney, and Adele Stearns finished third with 5:59.75.

The boys 400-meter free relay team of Kaua DeAssis, Philip Pruciano, Anthony Pruciano, and Simon Hammarlund won first with 4:59.00.

The team’s next meet will be on Nantucket on Friday, Dec. 22.