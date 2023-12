Christmas is over, gift-opening adrenaline has plummeted, and the little ones are restless. Before they take down the dining room chandelier or start using stairs as a trampoline, bundle them up, grab a snack to go, and get them outside. Stat! On Friday, Dec. 29, from 9:30 to 11 am, get over to the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center for outdoor play in the yard. Drop-ins are welcome. Vineyard Haven.