Harriet Dorsey

Harriet Patricia (“Pat”) Valarie Morello Dorsey, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Pat was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Hartford, Conn., to the late Joseph Michael Morello and Harriet Mary Panas Morello and was the sister of Christina Morello. She married James J. Dorsey in 1958 and had five girls: Valarie, Patricia, Elizabeth, Theresa, and Jeanmarie. Now there are 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. James was in the Army for 20 years, so she moved many times. Pat saw Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Moscow, and a lot of the USA. She learned to fly and scuba dive.

Before coming to Charlotte, N.C., and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church parish, she was a member of Good Shepherd Parish on Martha’s Vineyard.

A funeral Mass took place on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte.

