So long, farewell, to 2023

What a year we had. Turmoil was a significant part of our lives this year, so it is somewhat comforting to look back and see all that we did. As always, we featured Island musicians, and those who were just visiting. We managed to cover the visual arts all year long without missing a beat, after many of our galleries were closed for the season. We continued to highlight films playing at the Film Center, and wrote about what was happening at the M.V. Playhouse, including the incredible hometown production of “Billy Balloo.” We covered the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, and Circuit Arts as well. We stayed close to home with many of our Food and Drink stories, relying on many staff recipes this year. And we managed to cover books in a way we hadn’t ever before, including Kate Feiffer’s column, “Around the Writers’ Table,” and Edgartown Books manager Mathew Tombers began writing “Around the Bookstore” for us — both leading to our annual Islanders Write event last August. Late this year we also added Laurel Redington’s regular column, “Museum Pieces.”

All in all, we are happy every year to give our readers the very best mix of what is happening in the arts and entertainment world on the Island. We rely on you all to keep us informed, too. If you have a story idea relating to art, books, music, food, theater, film, or maybe even a friend who plays the spoons, just send it to us at calendar@mvtimes.com. Here’s to a joyful and hopeful 2024!