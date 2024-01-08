Sandy L. McElhinney, 80, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024.



Sandra was born on April 25, 1943, in Beverly. She was predeceased by her husband, John McElhinney Sr. Sandra loved spending time with her family, cooking, swimming, clamming, and cruising.



She is survived by her children, Jack McElhinney (Shelley), Rick McElhinney (Kelly), and Beth McElhinney; grandchildren, John McElhinney, Eryn Gillis, Gabby Wilbur, Heather Dull (Randy), Andrew McElhinney (Cecelia), Erik McElhinney (Ana), Kristen Negrotti (Gareth), and Jennifer Negrotti; by her five great-grandchildren, Logan, Dean, Lucy, Iris, and Nora; her brother, William Gates (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.



A private service for the family will be held later to honor Sandra’s life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

For online condolences and more information please visit chapmanfuneral.com.