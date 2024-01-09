Chilmark: Shared joy, Jazz and Songs, sound healing, and printmaking class

Friend: a being life doesn’t explain

Which only goes on seeing another born

And multiplies the mirror of my soul …

—“Soneto do Amigo,” Vinicius de Moraes

Despite the weather, there were offerings of music, poetry, and light at the Chilmark Community Church. It takes a community. I want to give a shout-out to all who cheered us on from setup to clean up. Special thanks to the Rev. Charlotte Wright, Emily Broderick, Kathy Carroll, Sarah Carr, Julie Flanders, Brian Kennedy, and Nan Doty, and to the performers, Sean McMahon, Adele Dreyer, Violet Southwick, Donald Nitche, Missis Biskis, Warren Doty, and the Loon Lane Players, Kestutis Biskis and Mary Mcconelough.

The Swedes say, “Shared joy is double joy. Shared sorrow is half sorrow.”

At times the sharing is in person, at others it is over the phone, and sometimes it comes in the form of penciled notes in the margin of a book. I find it thrilling to see an underline or bracket around a sentence or phrase. It feels like an across-time book club. The copy of “The Faith Club: A Muslim, A Christian, a Jew — Three Women Search for Understanding,” by Rayna Idliby, Suzanne Oliver, and Priscilla Warner, that I picked up has a large print and light marks. I know Priscilla lives in Chilmark, and appreciate that she sends me sound healing recordings. We’ve only met a few times in passing, when I was a greeter at the West Tisbury Farmers Market. But we’ve connected via Instagram, and exchange emails. Her work feels particularly relevant. Finding evidence of close reading is the best review.

Sunday morning I found an email Priscilla sent me with a recording for “Strong Emotions.” I know you are supposed to lie down and relax and soak up the tones. But I played it on repeat while cooking. Wherever I was and whoever I was around, it helped me breathe and feel present and connected. It was a delight to play while Nan Doty helped in the kitchen at the church.

I had to put down “Prophet Song” by Paul Lynch when it struck me that this dystopian novel set in Ireland expresses the way some of my dear friends have been living for generations. It is beautifully and engagingly written, and thought-provoking. I’d love to talk it over with someone, and expect to finish it someday.

This weekend Friday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan 14, 7 to 9 pm, Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern is offering two nights of “Jazz and Songs,” featuring the Jeremy Berlin Trio with Tauras Biskis and Eric Johnson, and singers Peter Halperin, Mark Granfield, Gordon Healey, Theresa Thomason, Jessie Pinnick, Rose Guerin, Vivian Male, Marzell Sampson, Jessica San Severino, and Allison Roberts. It will be the same program both nights. The doors open at 6:30 pm. Pathways Arts is at 9 State Road, Chilmark. Call 508-645-9098 for more information.

The Chilmark library’s book sale is now free! Storytime is canceled for this week, Jan. 13, but will resume on Jan. 20 at 11 am. Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 pm, Jennifer Burkin will teach a class on beginning printmaking, “Printmaking Without a Press.” It’s limited to eight people. I don’t know if there is space, but I plan to send an email just in case. It says no printing or drawing experience is required. Prepare to experiment with water-soluble inks using Speedy-Cut, Styrofoam, and other materials to create an image on a plate, ink it, and print on a variety of papers. Wear old clothes or an apron/smock. In person at the Chilmark library. Free and open to the public.To register, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.

I am grateful to notice that “I live my life in ever widening circles that reach across our world.” —Rainer Maria Rilke. Thanks, Dad, for leaving us marginalia in your library.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.