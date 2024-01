Enjoy a night of jazz music and songs featuring the Jeremy Berlin Trio (Eric Johnson, Taurus Biskis, and Jeremy Berlin), along with other notable musicians: Peter Halperin, Mark Granfield, Gordon Healey, Theresa Thomason, Jessie Pinnick, Rose Guerin, Vivian Male, Allison Roberts, and Jessica San Severino. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the music begins at 7 pm. Sunday, Jan. 14. Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern.