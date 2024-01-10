The Rotary Club of M.V. hosts an open house

Allyson Malik, Oak Bluffs library director, and a new member of the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard, hopes to inspire other young professionals to consider joining the Rotary Club family, according to a press release from the club.

Every Wednesday at noon, members from all walks of life meet at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs to advance the club’s mission of “service above self.” The setting offers ample parking and the option to enjoy lunch from Mo’s, making it a great place to “gather and to plan meaningful volunteer service for the Island.”

From a personal perspective, Malik notes in the release that Rotary is “more than just a series of weekly meetings featuring engaging speakers; it’s a chance to give back to the community through a conduit for connections that may otherwise remain untapped.”

Malik says she can attest to the power of Rotary’s networking. Through the club, she has engaged in meaningful conversations with Dylan Fernandez, state representative, and Julian Cyr, state senator, as well as the heads of organizations doing important, hard work to sustain life here.

The release says that Rotary members can “connect with the people who make a difference to the Island’s businesses, nonprofit organizations, and even personal lives.” Islanders such as “Tom Dresser and Jennifer Smith Turner, who bring the stories of Martha’s Vineyard to life. Bob Douglas, with his entrepreneurial spirit, embodies the essence of the Island community. Congressman William Keating provides valuable perspectives on national matters, while Fernandez and Cyr ensure local voices resonate in the broader political landscape.”

The club’s commitment extends beyond networking, the release says: “It’s about rolling up sleeves and making a tangible impact on the community.” The Rotary Club initiated and sponsors an Interact Club at MVRHS, where students do the same type of work. The club also facilitates an international exchange program with high school students here and abroad. “We’ve also undertaken work toward larger Rotary International programs like polio, Alzheimer’s, water projects, and humanitarian help,” the press release from the club states. “Rotary service projects are not just ideas; they are initiatives that touch lives. Whether fundraising for Habitat for Humanity, supporting the M.V. Hospital, Community Services, and other essential community programs, Rotary is at the forefront of making a difference.”

The Rotary Club of M.V. hosts an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at noon at the P.A. Club for those seeking valuable connections and who are eager to work with individuals who share their passion for Martha’s Vineyard. There will be a light lunch provided, so RSVP by Jan. 27 to either Leo Convery at leonmvy@gmail.com, to Tom Rosenthal at tgrosenthal@gmail.com, or by calling or texting 508-441-4720. Find out more at mvrotary.com.