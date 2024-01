The West Tisbury library hosts an in-person “Adult Community Dance Class” on Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Instructor Jesse Keller Jason begins the class with a guided warm-up that will align the body and help build strength, stability, and flexibility. Participants will transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep them socially connected and moving as one. There’s no sign-up required to attend. Free and open to the public. The first session is Saturday, Jan. 20.