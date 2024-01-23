Cecelia Lyn Campbell

Courtney Campbell and Jarrett Campbell of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Cecelia Lyn Campbell, on Jan. 16, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cecelia weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Clare Alexina Nisbet

Katie Nisbet and Andrew Nisbet of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Clare Alexina Nisbet, on Jan. 17, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Clare weighed 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces.

Sunny Hawkins Theodore Chase

Ashley Chase and Jon Theodore of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Sunny Hawkins Theodore Chase, on Jan. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sunny weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces.