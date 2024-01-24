Noteworthy for 55+: February 2024

Community Programs

MVRHS Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are back every second Thursday. The next one is on Feb. 8, with 11 am seating. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: French Onion Soup, Roast Chicken Gran Mere with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, and Apple Tarte Tatin.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and the Serving Hands pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle is back! Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free income tax preparations assistance for taxpayers, with a special emphasis on taxpayers sixty and older. Call the Council on Aging in your town of residence to make an appointment.

Edgartown Council on Aging – 508-627-4368

Anchors: Feb. 13

Edgartown Public Library: March 12

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging – 508-693-4509 ext. 3

Oak Bluffs Library: Feb. 20 and April 3

Tisbury Council on Aging – 508-696-4205

Tisbury Senior Center: March 4 and March 18

Up-Island Council on Aging – 508-693-2896

Howes House: Feb. 27 and March 26

Bring last year’s tax return and all 2023 tax forms, including W-2 forms, SSA-1099, other 1099 forms, pension statements, and real estate tax payments. Please complete the Information Questionnaire that is available at each Council on Aging.