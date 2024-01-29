Montessori expansion heads to regional planners

Representatives of the Vineyard Montessori School in Vineyard Haven are scheduled to be before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission on Thursday, Feb. 1, pitching the construction of a new building as they look to consolidate and expand their childcare offerings.

The new, one-story building would add four classrooms to increase the amount of space available for toddler and preschool classes, which school officials and parents say is a huge need on the Island.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of Island working families,” head of school Deborah Jernegan told The Times this week, adding that they currently have a large waitlist for early education programming.

The new building is planned to have 3,000 square feet of space — including a walk-in basement that, combined with the existing buildings, would support up to 137 students and over 20 staffers at its Tashmoo Avenue location.

The school currently provides space for 93 students at the Tashmoo Ave. location. In addition, they offer elementary and middle-school classes at a satellite campus on Church Street for about 15 students. The plan is to consolidate classes at the main location on Tashmoo Avenue. Jernegan says they may look to create staff housing at the Church Street location later.

Already, the plans before the commission have received considerable written support, as well as opposition, from parents and neighbors. About 25 letters have been filed with the regional board as of Monday, the vast majority from parents that are supporting the schools plans.

“The need for quality childcare services on Martha’s Vineyard is paramount for parents like me who juggle work responsibilities while ensuring our children receive the best education possible,” wrote Jackie Friedman. “The need for early childhood care on Martha’s Vineyard is overwhelming and waitlists are years long. The Vineyard Montessori School is committed to helping the community prosper. The additional space this new building would provide is imperative to keeping essential workers on the Island.”

Friedman’s comments were echoed by many working parents.

Among the written communication from the public, some neighboring residents voiced concerns about the aesthetic impact on the Vineyard Haven neighborhood; there are concerns about the environmental impacts from added wastewater, and some voiced concerns about road safety with the added traffic.

“The Montessori [school] is tucked into a congested neighborhood. Residents are out walking their dogs, walking to town and Tisbury School, children and adults are on their bikes,” wrote Mary and Paul Brissette, who say they live nearby. “We have learned to avoid that area during transitions, but the increase [will] be dearly felt. Tashmoo Ave. will be more hazardous.”

Jernegan told The Times that they are working with the neighborhood and commission to address some of the concerns, saying that the new building was designed to have a limited impact.

“It’s nothing fancy, but it meets a huge need without being elaborate or large,” Jernegan said.