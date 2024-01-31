Academic honors

Dean’s list

Aiden Joseph Rogers of Edgartown, at Curry College.

Cali Giglio of Oak Bluffs, at the College of Charleston.

Andrea Morse of Oak Bluffs, at the College of Charleston.

Nico Arroyo of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rhode Island.

Kaio Pereira of Edgartown, at the University of Rhode Island.

Katherine Purda of Edgartown, at the University of Rhode Island.

Jeremy Regan of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.

Owen Steenkamp of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rhode Island.

Lillian Tewhey of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Alabama.