Vineyard Montessori School hosts an unforgettable evening of dancing and fun at the 27th annual Big Night Out fundraiser. On Saturday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 pm, the Grange Hall in West Tisbury will come alive with music by the Dukes of Circuit Avenue, and a silent auction, featuring donations from Island businesses. Savor delectable appetizers and drinks from the open bar, and dance the night away, all while supporting the school. $100 per person. For tickets, visit vineyardmontessori.com/community/bignightout/.