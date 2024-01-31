Museum Pieces: You’re part of the story

“Change often takes time. It rarely happens all at once.” —U.S. Rep. John Lewis

The world is always changing, which requires us to change with it. That doesn’t mean we have to go along to get along, it just means we may want to give some thought to the impact we want to make. Martha’s Vineyard Museum embraces change, and wants to create a space where all of us feel welcome and represented. History piles up fast; what we did a second ago is part of history. Isn’t that wild to think about? Each of us was doing something a second ago, and now it’s part of our story. The museum wants you to come and sit a while, and feel the magic in all that’s around you. When was the last time you walked through the rooms at the museum? We need to record and honor our history. Stories need to be preserved and shared. Help us change the way people view museums.

We all need a way to unwind after a long week, rekindle a love for old hobbies, and laugh with one another. You are invited to the Friday Reset at the museum, from 5 to 8 pm. Each Friday the lights are turned down low, and tables are set up for games, crafts, and puzzles. It’s been heartwarming to hear shouts of “Yahtzee!” and get into a good Scrabble game, or relearn a card game. The craft table offers a chance for adults to have creative time, and the puzzle table to focus on something other than what weighs on us. Aquila M.V. provides the light bites, and you can drink coffee, tea, or cocoa all evening. The feedback has been so positive and we hope you will come see for yourself.

Each week we have a different featured activity, which you can join or not. Tomorrow it’s “Ask Bow.” Our research librarian, Bow Van Riper, will be in the cafe awaiting any Island history question you can throw at him. Next Friday it’s Trivia with Ray Whitaker, who has an approach that is both challenging and hilarious. The week after, it’s live music, and then the last Friday of the month is a PechaKucha night, which is a Japanese storytelling form that has a person submitting 20 photos, then speaking for 20 seconds about each photo, lasting a total of 6 minutes. Maybe you have an idea for a special feature that you’d like to pitch. The Friday Reset was created for us to have another place to gather that’s a little different.

Did you know that the purpose of two of our ferries changed during World War II? The New Bedford and the Naushon were requisitioned by the War Shipping Administration in 1942, and ultimately participated in the invasion of Normandy, used as hospital ships and troop carriers, never returning to Vineyard waters. They ended up in the tri-state area, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Some changes happen quickly like this. Some changes happen slowly, like repairing damage from longtime abuse, and some things are always in a state of change.

Change is inevitable, but we do have a say in how things change. We invite you to help us change what needs changing.

Save the date of Tuesday, Feb. 13, for a Galentine’s Speakeasy, with live music, nice lighting, a pop-up museum with rare objects from our collection that tell all kinds of love stories, gift bags for the first 40 to register, games, food, beverages, and special crafts!

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum inspires all people to discover, explore, and strengthen their connections to this Island and its diverse heritage. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and summer season hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.