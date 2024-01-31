Poet’s Corner: ‘January Gems’

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

January Gems
By Ellie Bates

Night
black velvet sky
wears
crescent pearl
necklace

Morning
flakes
of chalcedony
veils
dress the fields
of fallen snow

Ellie Bates lives year-round in Edgartown, and is a member of the MV Poets’ Collective and the Cleaveland House Poets. Her recent chapbook,“Seasonal Wonderings: Poems for Summer Fall Winter Spring,” was published last year by Kelsay Books.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

