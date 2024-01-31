Poet’s Corner: ‘January Gems’

January Gems

By Ellie Bates

Night

black velvet sky

wears

crescent pearl

necklace

Morning

flakes

of chalcedony

veils

dress the fields

of fallen snow

Ellie Bates lives year-round in Edgartown, and is a member of the MV Poets’ Collective and the Cleaveland House Poets. Her recent chapbook,“Seasonal Wonderings: Poems for Summer Fall Winter Spring,” was published last year by Kelsay Books.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.