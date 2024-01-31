Tisbury: M.V. Museum, Neighborhood Convention, tax returns, and Cultural District

Heard on Main Street: It’s always darkest before dawn. So if you’re going to steal your neighbor’s newspaper, that’s the time to do it.

Why does it always feel colder on dark, dreary days? It’s just past noon, and I really need an extra sweater. And why is it so hard to pull on an extra sweater? I think I just expect my sweaters to be nicer to one another!

I understand that the exhibit “Clifford: Our Big Red Dog” at the M.V. Museum is a huge success — for children of all ages. You will be able to enjoy this into July.

There is also a weekly evening program called the Friday Reset, which has an entrance fee. Tomorrow, on Friday, Feb. 2, there will be an “Ask Bow” hour, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, when Bow Van Riper will share intriguing insights and offer you the chance to ask all of your Island history questions. Members $20, others $25.

Celebrate Black History Month: A free brunch will be served, and Q and A will follow the presentation on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Oak Bluffs library, starting at 10 am. Bonnie Boswell, executive producer at PBS, will share stories about why some women have higher mortality rates in pregnancy and childbirth, in a discussion with attorney Bryan Stevenson and civil rights activist Pastor James Lawson. The event is sponsored by the M.V. League of Women Voters, M.V. NAACP, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, M.V. Museum, and the Oak Bluffs library.

Next Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, the Neighborhood Convention will meet at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Nan Doty will speak about “The Art of Balance.” I wish I knew more about her topic. All are welcome. Bring a sack lunch.

It is that time again. Our Vineyard Haven library has both federal and state forms, as well as instructions for 2023 tax returns. If you need a specific schedule or form, they will print some at no charge. There are copies of “Your Income Tax 2024” available.

You may qualify for free income tax help from AARP. Call the Council on Aging at 508-696-4205, or email Catie Blake at cblake@tisburyma.gov.

The Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District will hold an open meeting at the Katharine Cornell Theater at 6 pm on Thursday, Feb. 8. Your ideas are needed to shape the future of art and culture in your town.

Last week’s drawing class on sketching snow at the Vineyard Haven library with Island artist Elizabeth Whelan has been recorded. For more, check with the library.

It seems strange, but, as I get older, so do my friends. One complained that the doctor refused to allow her to renew her driving license. Another is annoyed that her children are making her life more constrained. But I do remember that the commonwealth of Massachusetts kindly offered my husband a new I.D. using his photo from the license, for him to use when our daughter filed a complaint that he was too old to drive.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Beau Linderson today. I bet he still loves Lego and soccer. And more such wishes for a very happy birthday to Nancy Tutko Hanschka on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.