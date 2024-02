Dean’s list

Lilly Kurelja of Edgartown, at Providence College.

Luke El-Deiry of Vineyard Haven, at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jackson Wojnowski of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Dartmouth.

Bethany Cardoza of Edgartown, at the University of Hartford.

Anabella Arias of Oak Bluffs, at Western New England University.

President’s list

Annabelle Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, at Dean College.

Lauren Pagliccia of Oak Bluffs,at Dean College.

Maximillian Vaughn of Edgartown, at Dean College.