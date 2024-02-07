Cribbage Club Results

Fifteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the MVRHS culinary dining room to play our favorite pastime. The results are as follows:

First place, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +66 card

Second place, Albion Alley with a 10/4 +64 card

Third place, Ed Montesion with a 8/4 +58 card

Fourth place, David Pothier with a 8/4 +35 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell and Bo Picard. Roger Thomas had a flush in the crib.

If you play cribbage, please come and join us. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP.