Cribbage Club Results

By
Patricia Bergeron
-
0
—Dena Porter

Fifteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the MVRHS culinary dining room to play our favorite pastime. The results are as follows:

 First place, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +66 card

Second place, Albion Alley with a 10/4 +64 card

Third place, Ed Montesion with a 8/4 +58 card

Fourth place, David Pothier with a 8/4 +35 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell and Bo Picard. Roger Thomas had a flush in the crib. 

If you play cribbage, please come and join us. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

 

 

