Real estate transactions: Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024

Edgartown

Jan. 31, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 15 with a 1/30th interest to Jerome Paul MacDonald and Barbara Ellen MacDonald for $3,300.

Feb. 1, Stanley M. Fisher, trustee of Arbutus Park Realty Trust, sold 50 16th St. South to Fabio Zatte Dos Santos for $600,000.

Feb. 1, Jared N. Grant and Sue Carroll, trustees of Hillman Drive 13 Realty Trust, sold 14 Crocker Drive Lot 59 to Robert D. Morrison for $750,000.

Feb. 2, Brad Fresher and Craig Fresher, trustees of Flaherty Point Trust, sold 49 Tenth St. South to Evonne Kelly for $15,000.

Feb. 2, Michael J. Medeiros and Edward C. Medeiros sold 124 Cooke St. to 124 Cooke Street LLC for $2,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 30, Gordon Barry Kotik and Katherine Marie Kotik, trustees of Marie B. Kotik 2004 Living Trust, sold 15 Cedar Ave. to Meytal Kotik for $11,051.

Jan. 30, Nicholas W. Anagnos and Paul N. Anagnos, trustees of Nick’s Realty Trust, sold 3 Carole Ave. to Adeildo Bargline for $1,150,000.

Feb. 1, Todd Steven Mingo and Kimberly Quarles Mingo sold 53 Harthaven Road to Donald G. Lucas and Dana M. Potts Lucas for $1,280,000.

Feb. 1, Scott M. Norbury sold 0 Camp Street and 0 Lyme Street to John Victor Tiernan for $40,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 29, Elizabeth A. Spindler and Robert P. Spindler sold 133 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Susan S. Nelson for $270,000.