Tisbury: Movie night at the library

Heard on Main Street: Are you planning how to use your extra day in 2024?

The Net Result has just reopened. I do miss them when they close up each year.

I love our Vineyard Haven library, and I admire that they and other Island libraries offer us so much.

The Vineyard Haven library is co-sponsoring Off-Season Local Music and Dancing at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Main Street, on the first and third Sundays of the month, from 4 to 5:30 pm, through April 7. This is organized by the M.V. Ballroom Group.

Our library also offers Movie Night at 6 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, featuring “The Holdovers” (rated R). A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go.

The Oak Bluffs library invites you to explore the world of body strength training in a beginner-friendly class geared for women and taught by Strong Martha’s Emily Mizer. This caters to all levels of experience, starting on Saturday, Feb. 10, from noon to 12:45 pm. Registration is required; call 508-693-9433.

More at my level is a workshop at the O.B. library to learn how to fold a fitted sheet on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 3 pm. Bring your own sheet. I wonder if you can do it sitting down. I do wish it were on Zoom. Registration is required; call 508-693-9433.

Or what about the Oscars? Best Picture nominees will be shown on Saturdays Feb. 10, 17, and 24, at 4 pm. Call to find out what is showing. If you want something else, the O.B. library offers a tap class, a cooking class, and a salsa class.

Looking for music? The Edgartown library features the Opera Club, showing Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 4 pm. Or on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 pm, enjoy “One Piano, Four Hands,” a duet debut. Pianists Molly Sturges and Lisa Weiss will perform side-by-side on the Mason & Hamlin piano in the Edgartown library program room, featuring works by Mozart, Fauré, Dello Joio, and Schubert written for four-hand piano performances. Light refreshments will be served.

Here is one you don’t want to miss: The Edgartown library will celebrate Feb. 29 with a showing of “Casablanca” that Thursday, from 6 to 8 pm.

According to the NY Times Magazine, “what the world craves now is love, sweet love.” That was in an uplifting article talking about the increasing numbers of folks watching the Hallmark Channel.

Me too. I am one of those. Tired of soldiers and tanks, politicians, COVID, and other annoying topics, I happily indulge in Hallmark. And novels as well. Maybe even more so now.

The NYT Wirecutter also discussed the joys of a proper ice cream sandwich … have to admit not my first thought in February, but never a bad idea. They also recommended an outdoor pizza oven. That sounds tantalizing.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Judy Pachico. Sharing Monday, along with Abe Lincoln and Nat Benjamin, are Simone Davis and Eli Thomas Hanschka. Happy birthday on Tuesday to my lovely granddaughter Fiona Mayhew. Chris Morse celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Happy Valentine’s Day. I wish you chocolate.